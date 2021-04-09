Mad Hatter’s Tea Judges, Hat Categories Revealed

Excitement was in bloom as the hat judges for the upcoming Mad Hatter’s Tea Out of Africa Into the Garden event were recently announced at a party at Northwood Club in honor of Mad Hatter’s tea chair Jolie Humphrey and Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden president Kay Weeks.

Special recognition was also given to honorary chair, Carole Ann Brown, who chaired the first Mad Hatter’s Tea in 1989, as well as to Hats by Jennie Mathison-Foster for her display for the evening, and to Elements’ Connie Segal and the collection of handmade South African ceramics presented by Ardmore’s Ed Pascoe with 15% of proceeds benefiting the Women’s Council through April 15.

Jolie introduced her mother, Barbara Elam, , a nationally renowned artist who created the poster for the Mad Hatter’s theme and a limited-edition custom silk scarf that’s available through the Women’s Council website or on April 15 at the Mad Hatter’s Tea.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea will be April 15 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The judges and hat categories were named as the following:

Gregg Hudson (Dallas Zoo president and CEO): Out of Africa: Most “True to Theme”

Ken Weber (of Vintage Martini) Safari Riders: “Best Group in Hats”

Kim Noltemy (Dallas Symphony Orchestra president and CEO) African Floral Garden: “Best Botanical Using Fresh Florals”

Patti Flowers (of Patti Flowers Design Studio) Karen Blixen Style: “Most Elegant & Romantic”

Giuliano Matarese (chef restaurateur and partner in Fattoria Svetoni, a winery/luxury resort in Montepulciano): Sundowner Chic: “Cocktail Hour in Africa,” ”Most Fascinating Fascinator”

C’Mone Wingo (retired DPD detective) African Queen: Most “True to Africa”

Nick Wingo (retired DPD sergeant): Animal Instinct: “Most Outlandish! Go Wild!”

This is the event’s 33rd year benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden.

“This year is unlike any other year for Mad Hatter’s Tea,” Jolie said. “We’ve created a wonderfully unique experience for our guests which follows all of the CDC guidelines and has some new surprises.”

The fanciful fun begins at 1 p.m. with a champagne reception at Dallas Arboretum’s Scott K. Ginsburg Family Plaza.

Guests will also have an opportunity to purchase safari surprise boxes and participate in a silent auction.

The program and hat awards will be presented at the conclusion of the reception and guests will then move to A Tasteful Place Garden to enjoy a seated afternoon tea and featured fashion promenade throughout the garden’s walkways presented by Tootsies.

The event concludes at 4 p.m.