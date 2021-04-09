Prepare for Severe Weather With a Few Simple Steps

Preston Hollow and the Park Cities are not strangers to bad weather, and more is predicted this evening. What can you do to prepare for potential bad weather — especially if it turns more dangerous?

The city of Dallas Office of Emergency Management offers plenty of advice, including packing a three-day emergency kit that you store in an easily accessible place that includes:

Water — one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food — at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Radio — Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask — to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Personal sanitation — Moist towelettes​, garbage bags, and plastic ties

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Cash — in case ATMs are unavailable or something prevents the use of credit/debit cards

The American Red Cross recommends making sure that everyone in the family knows where to go during a storm — an interior room away from windows, skylights, and glass doors. The agency also recommends maintaining a list of things outside that will need to be secured in the event of high winds, and making sure that trees and other plants are trimmed and damaged branches are removed.

But if the sirens are already sounding, definitely make sure you grab important medications, special foods, medical equipment that might be vital, and any baby needs or pet needs, including leashes and carriers.

And although it might sound obvious, remember to wear sturdy shoes, just in case you need to climb out of debris.

Additionally, doctors have noted that if you have a child, consider using safety equipment like car seats and bike helmets as you take cover. They’re built for impact, and will protect a child better.