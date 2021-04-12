HP Gymnasts Look to Shine at Regionals

Aiming to continue a run of postseason success, Highland Park will head to its regional gymnastics meet beginning Tuesday in Rockwall.

Both the HP boys and girls squads won district titles in late March. Scots sophomore Clayton Staunton, the top-ranked boys high school gymnast in Texas, earned three perfect 10s for his compulsory routines on rings, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

Staunton wound up winning all six events plus the all-around district title. Two of his HP teammates also reached the podium individually — Tristan Brown (vault and parallel bars) and Adam Harper (vault).

The HP girls earned their eighth consecutive district crown, led by freshmen Ana Simpson and Lily Ford. Simpson won on vault, was second on balance beam and third on floor exercise, and placed second in the all-around competition.

Ford won on beam, finished second on uneven bars, and came in third in the all-around. In addition, Kennedy Downing was second on vault and floor, and third on uneven bars. Abby Sabatini took third on vault.

Top finishers from the two-day regional meet will qualify for the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state meet starting April 30 in Euless.