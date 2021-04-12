Park Cities Crime Reports April 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PILFERED PART

A plunderer pilfered a pricey catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the rear parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 1:30 and 9:15 p.m. April 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

Through the hatch: An intruder got into a GMC Yukon in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue via the back hatch between 4:30 and 5 p.m. and left the third-row seat folded forward, but didn’t take anything.

6 Tuesday

A malefactor grabbed a Stihl gas-powered concrete saw from a van in a construction site in the 4200 block of St. Johns Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Wrongdoers snagged two Stihl concrete saws, two circular saws, and a Boss chipping hammer from an unlocked Ford van parked at a construction site in the 3700 block of Armstrong Parkway around 11:40 a.m.

A sneaky stealer swiped 14 pieces of jewelry worth $47,900 from a home in the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m.

A rogue shattered the window of a Toyota Prius parked in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue near Prather Park around 6:55 p.m. and grabbed a tote bag with a debit card inside.

7 Wednesday

A pilferer took a backpack containing several tools including a hand drill, a tape measure, and more from an unlocked Mercedes cargo van in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive between 10 and 11 a.m.

Various tools were taken from an unlocked van in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue at 11:46 a.m.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 1:25 a.m.: A 30 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of St. Johns Drive.

Arrested at 1:50 a.m. A 31-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Wycliff Avenue.

A swindler scammed a man from the 3800 block of Normandy Avenue out of $700 via a series of emails in which the swindler purported to be a friend. The incident was reported at 10:19 a.m.

An irresponsible driver rear ended a Ford Explorer in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane around 12:37 p.m., which caused the driver of the Explorer to hit the Chevrolet Impala in front of it, then sped away west on Mockingbird Lane without stopping to leave information.

9 Friday

Arrested at 3:25 a.m.: a 41-year-old man accused of failing to identify himself and jaywalking at Belclaire Avenue and Preston Road.

10 Saturday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 11:07 a.m.: a 39-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated and striking an unattended vehicle in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Lexus GS350 that belongs to a man from the 4300 block of Overhill Street while it was parked at Baylor University Medical Center and take a wallet? The Lexus was unlocked.

A man found a bag with several smaller bags inside that contained drugs at a tennis court in the 4500 block of St. Johns Drive at 5:04 p.m.

11 Sunday

A scammer applied for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 3700 block of Shenandoah Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:13 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

A ne’er do well swiped a tailgate and lights from a Ford Raptor in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 8:15 a.m.

Another thief snagged a tailgate and tail light assemblies from a Ford F150 in the 7500 block of Thackery Street overnight before 7 a.m.

Yet another culprit took parts from a Ford 150 in the 3600 block of Hanover Street overnight before 6:15 a.m.

A miscreant rolled away with a bicycle from the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue before noon.

Another swindler used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Northwest Parkway to file an unemployment claim. The incident was reported at 4:33 p.m.

9 Friday

Arrested at 1:35 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue.

Arrested at 7:15 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Villanova Drive.

A vandal busted a window of a BMW 328i in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane at 2:07 p.m.

Another scammer swindled a woman from the 4300 block of Hanover Street out of $1,996. The incident was reported at 2:52 p.m.

10 Saturday

A car thief rode off in an Infiniti Qx60 from the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue at 9:49 a.m.