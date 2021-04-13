Capital Southwest Moves to Preston Center

Capital Southwest Corp. will be moving to new digs soon, the real estate services firm that advised the company announced recently.

The middle-market lending firm has signed a new, 13,373-square-foot lease at 8333 Douglas Ave. in the Preston Center submarket, and will move from its current location at Lincoln Centre.

Transwestern’s Chris Lipscomb and Laney Underwood provided tenant advisory and workplace solutions for Capital Southwest.

“Comprehensive building renovations and enhanced on-site amenities at 8333 Douglas, along with convenient parking, were huge selling points for the Capital Southwest team,” said Lipscomb. “Preston Center’s walkability, complete with retail, dining and hotel options, will be enjoyed by the entire staff.”

The 8333 Douglas location is one of two Class A office towers that make up Douglas Center and clocks in at 253,715-square-feet total.

Hunter Lee, Ben Cuzen, and Luke Aviles with HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented building ownership in the transaction.

“It is a huge honor that Capital Southwest chose 8333 Douglas as its new home and we are excited to serve their team,“ said Cuzen. “The recent renovations and new amenities will ensure 8333 Douglas meets the evolving needs of this outstanding organization and our growing tenant base.”

Capital Southwest is a Dallas-based business development company with approximately $313 million in net assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. The middle market lending firm focuses on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure.