Coalition Event Will Provide Perspective on Council Elections

Come this summer, the Dallas City Council horseshoe could look very different — more than 50 people are vying for 14 Dallas city council seats on the May 1 ballot, and some seats will have brand-new council representation as their incumbents have been term-limited.

For the nonprofit Coalition for a New Dallas, this is an opportunity to provide new candidates, incumbents, and voters a moment to examine the priorities of the City of Dallas and its role in making decisions about infrastructure, equitable transit and development, and reimagining our urban core as we come out of the pandemic.

The Coalition, which was co-founded by the late Wick Allison, will host a virtual Symposium Friday, April 16, to bring both local and national leaders together for up-to-the-moment perspectives on the role of the City Council and the City of Dallas in defining the future, and provide opportunities for both candidates, voters, and civic leaders to connect in advance of this important election.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Networking opportunities will be built in throughout the program through the virtual platform. Registration is required.

Speakers include U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Nathaniel Barrett of Barrett Urban Development, Coalition co-founder Patrick Kennedy, D Magazine Partners president Gillea Allison, National Development Council senior director Raquel Favela, Urban Institute researcher Yonah Freemark, Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation executive director Jerry Hawkins, Better Block executive director Krista Nightengale, Miguel Solis, and more.

Discussion topics include:

The Federal Stimulus: How the City Council Must Influence DART & Infrastructure Spending

The Toole Report: A Plan to Remove I-345 and Rebuild a Community

The First 100 Days: Policy Priorities a New City Council Should Enact

For more on the Coalition for a New Dallas or to make a donation to help support their efforts in educating, inspiring, and helping shape the agenda for the City, please visit: https://www.coalitionforanewdallas.org/