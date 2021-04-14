Katy Trail Spring Support Campaign Begins

The Katy Trail’s annual support outreach, the Spring Support Campaign, kicked off Tuesday with Gwen and Doug Parker serving as the campaign’s honorary chairs.

Last year, the Parkers also participated in the Campaign to Complete the Katy Trail. As part of the campaign, the Parkers named a new bench at Armstrong and the trail in honor of Gwen’s mother, Bobbie Adkinson, and her beloved dog, Daisy.

Doug is the CEO of American Airlines and Gwen is an avid community volunteer. She serves on the Dallas Mavericks advisory board and is a Together We Dine facilitator for Project Unity.

“The Katy Trail is such a treasured asset of Dallas and so important to the mental and physical health of our city. Doug and I hope that those who use and love the Katy Trail will support its daily operations through a gift to the 2021 Spring Support Campaign,” Gwen said.

For more information visit the Katy Trail’s website, and to donate, click here or text SPRING to 214-974-3802.