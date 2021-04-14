Thursday, April 15, 2021

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 5 – 11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PROSPECTING FOR OIL?

Before 3:56 p.m. April 7, a burglar rummaged through the Kwik Kar Lube & Tune on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

5 Monday

The reporting time was not provided for vandalism at TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill in Preston Royal Village.

Around 3:30 p.m., a reckless driver fled after wrecking into a 53-year-old Arlington woman’s vehicle in the 6800 block of LBJ Freeway.

6 Tuesday

At 4:23 a.m., at the scene of a wreck in the 4700 block of LBJ Freeway, officers recovered a vehicle stolen in Irving. The culprit had fled.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 1:20 a.m.: a 43-year-old man accused of public intoxication, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing at Inwood Tavern in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

The reporting time was not provided for a theft at a home in the 7300 block of Woodthrush Drive.

Before 11:10 a.m., a robber presented a note, took money, and fled Prosperity Bank-Preston Royal in the Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Before 3:22 p.m., a burglar broke a window and stole contents from a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village.

A 39-year-old Euless man was injured before 10:09 p.m. in a wreck with a street racer in the 4500 block of the westbound LBJ TEXpress lanes.

9 Friday

Before 3:17 p.m., a thief stole from a Willard Heating and Air Conditioning, of Forney, vehicle while a 29-year-old technician from Fate, Texas, called on a home in the 4500 block of Bobbitt Drive.

11 Sunday

Targeting PetSmart in the 12100 block of Inwood Road again? Overnight before 7:31 a.m., a shooter fired bullets through the front windows of the store. Someone on March 24 had shot through the front door.

Reported at 9:15 a.m.: The valet had parked a 44-year-old man’s vehicle in a private lot at the Henry W. Longfellow Career Exploration Academy on Boaz Street, where an unknown vehicle on April 7 wrecked into it.

Reported at 9:43 a.m.: A thief on April 10 pinched a 50-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona, woman’s wallet from her table at Neighborhood Services in the 5000 block of Lovers Lane.

At 10:11 a.m., an unwelcomed visitor to leave the 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village was told to scram.

Before 6:13 p.m.: A lout threw a cup of water on a 61-year-old woman from the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

William Taylor

