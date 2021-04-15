Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out April 17 and 18

In the market for a home in the Preston Hollow area or the Park Cities? We have a few you should check out this weekend — but move fast.

6931 Meadow Road, Dallas. With a fantastic layout and 12-foot ceilings, this home feels airy, but also very sleek and modern. A great kitchen is punctuated by a large island, and the primary suite features a spa-style bath. An entertaining area boasts a full bar, and overlooks the lush pool and garden area. When you’re not entertaining, it’s also close to great schools, shopping, dining, and parks. Three bedrooms/Two-and-a-half baths. $775,000. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s,The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

6150 Averill Way Unit 209E, Dallas. If you’ve ever wanted to live behind the Pink Wall, this is your opportunity. This second floor condo at the Imperial House offers a spacious floorplan with a large living room and den-study, dining room, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops, and more. The bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. Amenities include beautiful grounds and a pool. Two bedrooms/Two baths. $399,500. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Christ the King Elementary, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4512 Mockingbird Lane, University Park. This transitional home was built in 2019, and is quite the showplace inside and out (check out that pool-sized lot). Its an entertainer’s dream with large common areas, a chef’s kitchen, high ceilings and plenty of light. High-end finishings and wide-plank white oak hardwoods set the tone for the five entertaining areas. The home also boasts an elevator, butler’s pantry, wet bar, wine refrigerator, and more. Four bedrooms/Four baths. $2.59 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6529 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. If you want a brand-spanking new house, this J. Gregory Homes property has been dropped right in Preston Hollow. A transitional design with an open floor plan provides plenty of common space for entertaining and family time, and upstairs, the primary suite boasts an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a freestanding tub, separate shower, and tons of closet space, as well as three more bedrooms and a game room with media room. Outside, there is a covered patio with fireplace and a backyard ready for a spa retreat. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,219,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2 Braemore Place, Dallas. This Italian-inspired home was built in 1993, but has had many recent improvements, including three new air conditioners, two tankless water heaters, two reverse osmosis water filtration systems, and a tornado shelter. The hot tub spa has been resurfaced, too. The kitchen boasts a six-burner Thermador range, pot filler, Bosch dishwasher, ice maker, wine fridge, drink drawers, and more. Three bedrooms/Two-and-a-half baths. $1,090,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

11865 Doolin Court, Dallas. This luxe home was built by Sharif Munir to provide nearly everything on the first floor (there’s one bedroom on the second floor). Designed for entertaining, the first floor affords a game room and open concept, floor-to-ceiling windows, an open living and dining area with custom fireplace, beamed ceilings, and stunning woodwork. The chef’s kitchen has a double island, Miele appliances, and more. The primary suite has two bathrooms. $2,299,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

10910 Candlelight Lane, Dallas. Built in 2018, this modern home boasts clean lines and an open concept that is perfect for entertaining. Ten-foot ceilings throughout the home provide light and space. Eleganza oversized Italian porcelain tile floors provide a sleek feel on the first floor and covered patio, and carpet on the second floor provides sound muffling and warmth. Quartz counters are featured throughout. The large corner lot provides room for playing, landscaping, a garden, and more. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. $1.75 million. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5610 Urusula Lane, Dallas. Sitting on an oversized lot in Old Preston Hollow, this mid-’70s era home was recently the beneficiary of a remodel by Park Royal Custom Homes. A grand foyer welcomes guests and leads to a generous family room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Formal spaces are large and welcome entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with new Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances. The primary suite boasts a separate sitting area, dual baths, and a large, custom closet. Outside is also an oasis complete with a pool. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $2.19 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3457 Normandy Ave., University Park. Completely remodeled with high-end, luxury finishes, this home is walkable to the Katy Trail, Highland Park Village, SMU, and public schools. Plenty of room for entertaining with two patios, two living areas, and a bright and modern chef’s kitchen with wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and more. Upstairs offers plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms, a playroom, and an office. A large owner’s suite has a generous walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with a two-person BainUltra soaking tub and separate shower. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,295,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Other places to check out:

6515 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas . Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 5,000 square feet. $1.15 million. Sunday, April 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 5,000 square feet. $1.15 million. Sunday, April 18, noon to 4 p.m. 6823 Aberdeen Ave., Dallas. Six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 5,857 square feet. $2,295,000. Sunday, April 18, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.