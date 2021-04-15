HP Runner Fawcett Earns Top TGCA Honor

Highland Park senior Cameron Fawcett added to her accolades when the Texas Girls Coaches Association recently named her the 2020 Class 5A/6A Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

Fawcett, who has signed to run at Vanderbilt next year, finished second at the Class 5A state meet in November in a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 29 seconds.

Fawcett also is a three-time team MVP for the Lady Scots. She won four races during her senior season and never finished worse than second, including at regionals and state.

“She truly understands the meaning of a servant leader,” said HP head coach Susan Bailey. “She has taken her younger teammates under her wing and tried to teach them about cross country and teamwork.”