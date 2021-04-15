William Patterson Manning was born September 29, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert L. and Mary Jean Manning.

Beloved husband, father, and brother, he died on April 9, 2021.

A lifelong resident of the Park Cities, he graduated from Highland Park High School and Southern Methodist University. He was a trainer in the Athletics Departments of both schools.

Bill gave his all to saving other people’s lives and building their homes. Since 1980, he served as a reserve firefighter/paramedic for the Highland Park Department of Public Safety. He was a 20-year member of the Box 4 Fire Buff Association, providing support to Dallas area firefighters. He was also a member of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department in Collin County. He was a master custom homebuilder who enjoyed working with craftsmen to create homes for his clients and their families.

Bill’s life was filled with love for Sharolyn, his children, his extended family, and many friends. He especially enjoyed participating with Cash in Boy Scouts and Caverly in YMCA Princesses. An active member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, he delighted in driving members from their retirement community to Sunday Services on the church’s bus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mary Jean Manning, and his mother-in-law, Carolyn Tomlin Hurst. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sharolyn Hurst Manning, his son Robert Cash Manning, his daughter Caverly Dee Manning, sister Nancy Manning Carter and husband Ron, sister Peggy Manning Meyer, brother Bobby Manning and wife Ann, brother Sam Manning, and twin brother Tom Manning, his father-in-law Dr. Martin ‘Buddy’ Hurst, sister-in-law Wendy Hurst Schmidly and husband Jason, and sister-in-law Mendy Hurst Martin and many dearly loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 19, at 3:30 pm at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Bill may make a donation to Box 4 Fire Buff Association, P.O. Box 181914, Dallas, TX 75218; the Dallas Firefighters Museum, 3801 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX 75226; the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or the charity of your choice.