Scots Stifle Falcons in 13-5A Showdown

Behind a complete-game pitching performance by Calvin Williams, Highland Park moved into a tie atop the District 13-5A baseball standings on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over North Forney.

The second game of the series was postponed on Friday due to wet field conditions, and will be made up on Monday in Forney. Meanwhile, the Scots will host a nondistrict game against Prosper Rock Hill on Saturday.

Williams pitched a three-hitter as HP extended its winning streak to seven games. The Scots (15-9, 8-1) have outscored opponents by a combined margin of 64-8 during that stretch.

Meanwhile, the Falcons (23-4, 8-1) suffered their first defeat in more than a month. Josh Bowers, Preston Gamster, and Hunter Kraus each drove in runs for HP.

After the rematch against North Forney, the Scots will play Greenville twice next week, beginning Tuesday on the road.