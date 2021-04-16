Staunton, HP Gymnasts Reach State Meet

Clayton Staunton continued his dominant season, and Highland Park earned a runner-up team finish at the regional gymnastics meet this week in Rockwall.

As a result, both the HP boys and girls squads qualified for the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state meet beginning April 27 in Euless.

Staunton, a sophomore and the top-ranked boys gymnast in the state, won all six events plus the all-around title for the Scots. John Sartain (fifth) and Xander McLendon also finished in the all-around top 10.

On the girls side, Ana Simpson was second on floor exercise and fourth in all-around. Fellow freshman Lily Ford placed fifth in all-around, while Kennedy Downing finished third on floor and seventh in all-around.