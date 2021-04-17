Spring Shopping Stroll Coming Back To Highland Park Village

Spring is back in bloom at Highland Park Village.

Visitors to the shopping center will be able to sip, shop, and enjoy live entertainment, exclusive discounts, and promotions during the spring shopping stroll from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1.

DJ Steffi Burns will have live music on site from noon to 3 p.m., spring bouquets from Bunches Flower Co. flower truck will be available from noon to 4 p.m., and shoppers will be able to enjoy sweet treats from Wild About Harry’s ice cream from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or snap photos in a vintage VW photobooth van from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers will also be able to buy Lele Sadoughi’s signature headbands and accessories at a pop-up during the shopping stroll before the store opens later in May.

Before the shopping stroll, the Family Place will be collecting donations at Highland Park Village from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 24.