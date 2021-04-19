Park Cities Crime Reports April 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOP THAT CAR!

A passenger from the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive left an iPhone with a card sleeve containing a credit card, a debit card, and more in an Uber between 1 a.m. and 1:32 p.m. March 18 and subsequently found fraudulent charges on her card.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

False alarm? A prowler rummaged through a Toyota Camry in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue overnight before 7:45 a.m. and the owner initially thought the vehicle title was stolen, but later found it.

A fraudster sent a letter claiming a couple from the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue owed overpaid unemployment benefits, but they hadn’t applied for or received unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 2:42 p.m.

How easy was it for a thief to take two full pallets of OSB from the backyard of a site in the 4800 block of St. Johns Drive? The backyard was unfenced.

13 Tuesday

A rogue made off with two trailers with various building supplies and tools from a site in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7 a.m.

Another stealer snagged a backpack containing several tools and credit cards, as well as some additional tools, from a Ford work van in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue around 11 a.m.

A swindler tried to file for unemployment benefits using the information of a man in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

15 Thursday

A jerk took a Cannondale bicycle from an open attached garage in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive between 8:30 and 11:15 a.m.

16 Friday

A scammer applied for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Belfort Place. The incident was reported at 4:20 p.m.

17 Saturday

Arrested at 3:09 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest in the 5000 block of Auburndale Drive.

Arrested at 3:55 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5000 block of Auburndale Drive.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 5:34 p.m.: a 33 year old accused of driving while intoxicated on Willowwood Circle.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A sneaky thief swiped a pair of AirPods, a MacBook Pro, a purse, a backpack, and three credit or debit cards from a Lexus SUV in the parking lot of Germany Park.

13 Tuesday

A pilferer picked up a bicycle from a porch in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue and wheeled it away around 4:30 p.m.

17 Saturday

Is it shoplifting if it’s not technically merchandise? A ne’er do well left a 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue with a money order machine from the counter around 1:27 a.m.