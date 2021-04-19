Monday, April 19, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports April 12-18

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOP THAT CAR!

A passenger from the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive left an iPhone with a card sleeve containing a credit card, a debit card, and more in an Uber between 1 a.m. and 1:32 p.m. March 18 and subsequently found fraudulent charges on her card.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

False alarm? A prowler rummaged through a Toyota Camry in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue overnight before 7:45 a.m. and the owner initially thought the vehicle title was stolen, but later found it. 

A fraudster sent a letter claiming a couple from the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue owed overpaid unemployment benefits, but they hadn’t applied for or received unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 2:42 p.m.

How easy was it for a thief to take two full pallets of OSB from the backyard of a site in the 4800 block of St. Johns Drive? The backyard was unfenced.

13 Tuesday

A rogue made off with two trailers with various building supplies and tools from a site in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive overnight before 7 a.m.

Another stealer snagged a backpack containing several tools and credit cards, as well as some additional tools, from a Ford work van in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue around 11 a.m.

A swindler tried to file for unemployment benefits using the information of a man in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

15 Thursday

A jerk took a Cannondale bicycle from an open attached garage in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive between 8:30 and 11:15 a.m.

16 Friday

A scammer applied for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Belfort Place. The incident was reported at 4:20 p.m.

17 Saturday

Arrested at 3:09 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest in the 5000 block of Auburndale Drive.

Arrested at 3:55 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5000 block of Auburndale Drive.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 5:34 p.m.: a 33 year old accused of driving while intoxicated on Willowwood Circle.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A sneaky thief swiped a pair of AirPods, a MacBook Pro, a purse, a backpack, and three credit or debit cards from a Lexus SUV in the parking lot of Germany Park. 

13 Tuesday

A pilferer picked up a bicycle from a porch in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue and wheeled it away around 4:30 p.m.

17 Saturday

Is it shoplifting if it’s not technically merchandise? A ne’er do well left a 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue with a money order machine from the counter around 1:27 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

