Dallas Love Field Prepares for Multi-Month Runway Closure

Dallas Love Field’s Runway 13R-31L, nearest to Denton Drive, is set to be closed for 10 months beginning April 27 for reconstruction.

The runway, which is the primary one for commercial operations, has reached the end of its useful life. It will not be extended during the reconstruction. Increased traffic since the expiration of the Wright Amendment and heavier aircraft have led to deterioration of the runway’s surface.

During the closure, which is scheduled to end in February 2022, all airport traffic will operate on Runway 13L-31R, nearest to Lemmon Avenue. DAL conducted a Federal Aviation Administration-required Environmental Assessment and received a finding of no significant impact.

The impact to air travel will be minimal, but customers may experience intermittent delays when traveling to DAL.

Dallas Love Field served nearly 17 million passengers in 2019, the most in its history.