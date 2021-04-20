Man Brandishing ‘Replica Firearm’ Shot by Dallas Police

Dallas police fatally shot a man brandishing what was later found to be a replica firearm after he reportedly stole from a nearby CVS near Coit Drive and Interestate 635 Monday evening.

Dallas police said that officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. regarding a man walking around with a gun in the 14000 block of Rolling Hills Lane, where he reportedly attempted to carjack a motorist near a school, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters Monday night.

PHOTO: Courtesy TxDOT

“Upon officers arrival, they encountered the suspect, at which time he pointed a handgun at the officers and fled on foot,” a statement from Dallas police said. “The officers called for cover and began to set up a perimeter.”

Not long after, a call from a nearby CVS found that someone matching the description of the man had stolen from inside the store, pointed his gun at an employee inside, and then fled on foot.

An officer then saw the man flee to a nearby business before running across 635 and then heading to the eastbound service road of Interstate 635, encountering uniformed officers and squad cars.

“The suspect pointed his handgun at the officers, resulting in officers discharging their weapon, striking the suspect,” the statement said.

PHOTO: Courtesy TxDOT

Officers, and then Dallas Fire and Rescue, provided medical attention to the suspect at the scene before he was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, where he later died of his injuries.

“It was later determined the gun was a replica firearm,” police said. Much of roadway around the incident was closed to motorists until fairly late in the evening Monday as police investigated.

Garcia later said that prior to the carjacking report, an armed robbery was reported at a nearby Fiesta supermarket. That suspect’s description matched the suspect that was shot.

Garcia said the department would release a photo of the replica firearm sometime Tuesday.