Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out April 24 and 25

If you find your house now, you can close and move in before summer hits — and be unpacked by the time school starts in August (even with that beach vacation). Ready to start hunting? Because we have a whole list of houses to check out this weekend.

April 25

2 Braemore Place, Dallas. This Italian-inspired home was built in 1993, but has had many recent improvements, including three new air conditioners, two tankless water heaters, two reverse osmosis water filtration systems, and a tornado shelter. The hot tub spa has been resurfaced, too. The kitchen boasts a six-burner Thermador range, pot filler, Bosch dishwasher, ice maker, wine fridge, drink drawers, and more. Three bedrooms/Two-and-a-half baths. $1,090,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2 Braemore Place COURTESY: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

11323 E. Ricks Circle COURTESY: Briggs-Freeman Sotheby’s International

11323 E. Ricks Circle, Dallas. This one-story midcentury ranch is perched on 1.5 acres on a corner lot in Hillcrest Estates. Throw those shindigs with ease thanks to an open floorplan, lush landscaping, three large living areas, a chef’s kitchen, and private backyard with entertaining areas, pool, and cabana. Did we mention the tennis court, golf room, chipping green, and large primary suite? Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $3,289,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Winston School, Lamplighter, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7614 Azalea Lane, Dallas. This recently renovated ranch-style home is in the coveted Jan Mar neighborhood and within walking distance to the Northaven Trail. With its open and bright floorplan, it’s a family home built for entertaining. Recent upgrades include a commercial-grade Wolf double-oven, Viking refrigerator, pot-filler, dual dishwashers, tankless water heater, and more. The massive yard has plenty of room for a pool, too. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $949,900. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s,The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7614 Azalea Lane COURTESY: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

3405 Marquette St. COURTESY: Compass

3405 Marquette St., University Park. This beautiful French-inspired home was built by Jeff Gilbert Homes in 2013 and features 10-foot ceilings, an outstanding chef’s kitchen with an oversized island, Wolf and SubZero appliances, dual dishwashers, and granite countertops. A great room features exposed wood beams and sliding doors that open to a large covered outdoor entertaining area. The primary suite boasts a huge en suite with dual walk-in closets. Five bedroom/five-and-a-half baths. $3,199,000. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Want a brand-new home? This Preston Hollow beauty was completed in 2020, and boasts plenty of bright spaces. Donwstairs, there’s a primary suite with attached yoga room, a gourmet kitchen, study, and oversized media room. Upstairs boasts a game room with wet bar. There are five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The majority of the home can be controlled by “smart” apps. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $2.15 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road COURTESY: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

7212 Glendora Ave. COURTESY: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

7212 Glendora Ave., Dallas. Live in the Meadows, walk to Preston Hollow Village. This pier and beam home has a lot of bright, light living space, with an updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, a five-burner gas cooktop, and more. The primary suite offers an en suite complete with a free-standing tub and an oversized marble shower. Upstairs, a spacious game room includes a wet bar with sink and beverage refrigerator, and another bonus room. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $950,000. Schools: Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s,The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6235 Bandera Ave., #B, Dallas. Tucked behind the Pink Wall, this first floor unit in Harcourt House offers a great, open floor plan with a large kitchen that includes a breakfast area. The grounds and pool area are shaded and inviting during those Texas summers, too. Two bedrooms/Two baths. $267,500. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Christ the King Elementary, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6235 Bandera Ave., #B Courtesy: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

6529 Del Norte Lane COURTESY: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

6529 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. If you want a brand-spanking new house, this J. Gregory Homes property has been dropped right in Preston Hollow. A transitional design with an open floor plan provides plenty of common space for entertaining and family time, and upstairs, the primary suite boasts an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a freestanding tub, separate shower, and tons of closet space, as well as three more bedrooms and a game room with media room. Outside, there is a covered patio with fireplace and a backyard ready for a spa retreat. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,219,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also check out:

4811 W. University Blvd., Dallas . Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,416 square feet. $1.1 million. Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, noon to 3 p.m.

. Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,416 square feet. $1.1 million. Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, noon to 3 p.m. 6515 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 5,000 square feet. $1.15 million. Sunday, April 25, noon to 2 p.m.

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 5,000 square feet. $1.15 million. Sunday, April 25, noon to 2 p.m. 3510 Orchard Ridge Court, Dallas. Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,552 square feet. $700,000. Sunday, April 25, 2-4 p.m.

Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,552 square feet. $700,000. Sunday, April 25, 2-4 p.m. 4017 Centenary Ave., University Park. Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths. 6,023 square feet. $3,195,000. Sunday, April 25, 2-4 p.m.