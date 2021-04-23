Artscape At The Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum is presenting Artscape, a juried fine art and craft show and sale featuring more than 85 artists from around the country.

Artscape will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Entrance is free with paid garden admission. Timed tickets are required and available online or by calling 214-515-6615.

Artscape features several new artists and a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, glass, woodwork, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy food from Empanada Cookhouse, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Frios Pops, GAPCo., Torchy’s Tacos, and Ziziki’s, a children’s art escape with hands-on activities for children to make and take home, face painting and a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, live musical entertainment in the Pecan Grove, and more.

Visitors will also be able to get a sneak peek of the ZimSculpt Marketplace in the center of Artscape with a variety of sculpture and handmade items for sale from more than 200 Zimbabwean artists. The opening of ZimSculpt, a Zimbabwean Shona stone sculpture exhibit is May 1.

“Artscape has become one of the best art festivals in North Texas to see these amazing artists and their work. We invite the community to join us and support them,” said Artscape co-chairs and Dallas Arboretum volunteers Denise and Max Davis.

To learn more, visit the Artscape website.