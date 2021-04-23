Pioneering Dallas Media Figure Jocelyn White Dies At 68

Longtime Dallas media figure Jocelyn White died April 18 at the age of 68.

White was born March 9, 1953 to Joyce and Burl Joe White Jr. in Crossett, Arkansas.

She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English.

White went on to become Dallas-Fort Worth’s first weekday female weathercaster working at KDFW Channel 4. She also created several TV shows, including Jocelyn’s Weekend, Texas Country Nights, HotOn!Homes, Designing Texas, and Designing America.

In addition to her work on TV, she had a successful career that included working for Ron Chapman at KVIL radio and with Kidd Kraddick for the first two years of his Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on KISS FM.

She also hosted a daily health talk show on KGBS radio; co-hosted Booray and Jocelyn in the Morning for ABC Radio Network; and was Arts & Entertainment Editor at the local CBS affiliate.

White was also active with Dallas area charities, having served on the board of several, most recently Equest, where she served as chairman of the board of directors. She was also chairman of the board of directors for the SPCA of Texas from 2013-2015.

She chaired the SPCA of Texas Fur Ball, Equest’s Gala, the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum’s Mad Hatter’s Tea.

Jocelyn is survived by her husband, Kim Seal of Dallas; mother, Joyce White of Homer, Louisiana; brother, Joey White and wife, Erin of Homer; nephew, Weston Hayes White of Homer; and Kim’s son, Brad Seal of Dallas, Texas.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. April 30 at The Century Ballroom at The Adolphus Hotel. Memorial contributions can be made to Equest; PO Box 171779, Dallas, TX 75217; SPCA of Texas at 2400 Lone Star Dr., Dallas, TX 75212; or the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum at 25 Highland Park Village, Suite 100 #219, Dallas, Texas 75205.