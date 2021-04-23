Voting? There’s a Tag For That

It’s no secret that even in the most interesting years, turnout at municipal elections tends to be a little lackluster. But some North Dallas voters are taking to social media to encourage their fellow residents to make an effort to cast a ballot.

The effort, spearheaded by Jeff Kitner (COO of the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and president of Friends of Northaven Trail) and Luisa Del Rosal (who serves as executive director of SMU’s Tower Center for Political Studies) and a few other friends, aims to improve turnout in this year’s May 1 election.

The two are “trying to see if we can get our municipal election voter totals up this cycle to 20% (less than 10% in 2019,” Kitner said. “We’re asking everyone to early vote and post pictures on Twitter with the hashtag #DallasVotes and tagging the account @DallasVotes.”

“We thought this would be something fun to do to encourage voting,” he added.

Early voting will run through April 27. Election day is May 1. If no candidate achieves 50% of the vote in any of the races, a runoff will be slated for June 5. To learn more about the elections impacting your neighborhood, click here.