Kyle Marmillion – 20 Under 40

29

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Education: University of Texas

Kyle Marmillion is a busy guy.

His day job is as an adviser with the insurance brokerage Marsh & McLennan Agency, specializing in property and casualty, employee benefits, and personal insurance.

“I have had tremendous opportunities, and I am very grateful for each of the opportunities I have taken In the grand scheme of things, I still feel as though I am just getting started.”

He spends time outside work serving through the Rotary Club of Park Cities, where he’s filled leadership roles the last three years, including as sergeant at arms and on the club’s foundation and Fourth of July planning committees. He also manages the club’s website and serves meals monthly with the Ronald McDonald House team of volunteers.

He also coaches a boys youth lacrosse team.

“I am grateful to serve in each of these areas and others as well,” Marmillion said. “I remember traveling up to the Park Cities area in college on lacrosse trips and was just blown away by the welcoming people and how close together everything was. When I moved to Dallas, I was quickly reminded of this, and the people and the community make it a great place to call home.”

Marmillion first moved to Austin from Vermont in 2002.

“The road to the house in Vermont was dirt, and it wound through woods before opening up to Lake Champlain,” he said of his home state. “It was absolutely stunning (beautiful in the summer and very cold in the winter), and it instilled a deep appreciation for nature and the outdoors at a young age that continues to be very important to me.”

What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

First job was in outside sales. I learned so much. My biggest takeaway is the importance of relationships and building them at all levels.

If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

Anyone that likes an adventure and great humor should read A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.