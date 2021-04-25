Vince Manna – 20 Under 40

31

Bank of Texas

Education: Arizona State University

Wealth adviser Vince Manna, who’s worked with BOK Financial since graduating from college eight years ago, lives by his industry phrase, “doing well by doing good.”

The Bank of Texas vice president sees himself as fortunate to participate in a BOK Financial rotational training program where he learned about more industries to focus on in the financial services sector.

“Through that process, I fell in love with the investment management business and had some great mentors over time to guide my path,” Manna said. “I loved the idea of being so directly aligned with my clients’ best interests and waking up every day working to help them achieve their own goals.”

“It’s a special feeling to be able to see the lightbulb switch on and see those students realize economic opportunity through their work.”

As part of his role, he does financial planning and investment management and helps lead the bank’s financial education efforts.

“During times of financial stress for many, we started offering complimentary financial seminars to bank clients, and it is a privilege to be able to teach these concepts to people in the community because, unfortunately, it is just not something covered in our education system,” Manna said.

When he’s not working, he enjoys mentoring students and fundraising with Youth Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit that facilitates entrepreneurship and business management courses for at-risk high school students in the Dallas area.

“It is a hands-on program that actually funds students’ business ideas,” Manna said. “It’s a special feeling to be able to see the lightbulb switch on and see those students realize economic opportunity through their work.”

What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

My first job was handing out flyers throughout the neighborhood for my dad, who was a real estate agent. It was a summer job, walking door to door in 120-degree heat, but we always ran out of flyers before I was ready to stop working. Five dollars an hour went a long way when I was 9 years old.

Fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you:

I’m a licensed ordained minister – I had the privilege of officiating the wedding of some close friends recently, which was truly an honor.

What’s on your bucket list?

To be a full-time coach. As someone who grew up loving sports, I always thought that sounded like the most fun job you could have in the world. While it would be a tough way to pay the bills now, I hope to create the ability to do that one day. Rugby, basketball, hockey… I don’t think the specific sport would even matter.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.