Dallas Arboretum Hosting Inaugural Black Heritage Celebration

The Dallas Arboretum is gearing up for its first ever Black Heritage Celebration in celebration of the Summer of Sculpture exhibition opening with the return of Zimsculpt, a display of Zimbabwean stone sculpture.

The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1. ZimSculpt runs from May 1 until August 8. The event is free with garden admission.

“The Black Heritage Celebration at the Arboretum honors and celebrates diversity by showcasing the work of Black designers, artists, entertainers, and vendors as they proudly display, engage with and educate the community of the beauty and inspiration of Black culture,” Dallas Arboretum board member and Black Heritage Celebration committee chair Linda Todd said in a statement. “This family friendly day also kicks off the opening weekend of the internationally acclaimed ZimSculpt exhibit that promotes the work of more than 100 Zimbabwean sculpture installed throughout the garden.”

Black Heritage Celebration Day will also feature cooking demonstrations, music, dance, and a vendor fair of more than 100 Black-owned businesses showcasing and selling their handiwork.