Five HP Runners Qualify for State Meet

Cameron Fawcett will pace a contingent of five Highland Park athletes at the UIL state track and field meet. The senior won a gold medal in the 3,200 meters and a silver in the 1,600 at the Class 5A Region II meet on Saturday in Arlington.

On the boys side, John Rutledge is the first HP sprinter to qualify for the state meet in more than three decades after earning silver in the 200 at regionals.

HP’s Claire Cochran also will head to state in the girls 100 hurdles after breaking her own school record with a runner-up finish at regionals. She will be joined by Meredith Sims (100) and Isabel Blaylock (800), who each advanced after second-place showings.

Fawcett will be the top podium hopeful for the Lady Scots at the state meet on May 7 in Austin, as the second seed in both of her events. She was second in the 5A state cross country meet in November.

