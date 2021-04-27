The Dallas Opera Launches Streaming Platform

The Dallas Opera is getting into the streaming game with a subscription-based platform, thedallasopera.TV.

The website, which launched this week, features TDO’s full catalogue of existing video content—which ranges from full opera productions for audiences of all ages to musical conversations and original opera-themed sit-com style episodes to artist-hosted series that spotlight their interests and careers, educational series, and more—with new original opera films created specifically for a virtual audience. Subscriptions to thedallasopera.TV are available for $4.99 per month with a free seven-day trial. In addition, premium content — Originals — will be offered periodically at a pay-per-view price.

“We are so thrilled that thedallasopera.TV is launching today,” said Ian Derrer, the Dallas Opera’s Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “To watch this project go from idea to reality in less than a year has been amazing to see, and we’re so proud of the content that we have ready to offer our global audience. This platform truly helps redefine our company as a leader in digital content, as well as on the opera house stage. We are breaking new ground in the field while continuing to preserve the great traditions of live opera.”

Two originals are available this week That Which We Love, a recital by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, and Vanished, a three-part art film starring countertenor John Holiday and tenor Russell Thomas with music by Gluck, Monteverdi, and Janáček assembled into a new narrative. A third original, The Heart of the Song, featuring conversation with and performances by tenors Javier Camarena, Rolando Villazón, and David Lomelí, will be released on May 25 for a limited viewing period.