Where Should We Take Mom for Brunch?

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and reservations for Mother’s Day brunches are beginning to fill up. So if you’re looking for the best place to take Mom to celebrate, have no fear — we asked readers to tell us the best places.

Overall, TJ’s Seafood ran away with the bulk of the vote – 41%, to be exact. The Mansion and rise No. 1 tied for second, with Saint Ann, Le Bilboquet rounding out the top five.

The Mansion

rise No. 1

Saint Ann

Le Bilboquet

We asked readers to add in their other favorites, and they did not disappoint, listing Chamberlain’s, Nick & Sam’s, Al Biernat’s, Terilli’s, the Dallas Country Club, Cafe Pacific, Encina, and Hudson House.

