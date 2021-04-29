Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out May 1 and 2

In the immortal words of Justin Timberlake, it’s gonna be May this weekend, and while the weather might be a little iffy, the homes in the Preston Hollow area and Park Cities that will be open for visiting are not.

May 1

7007 Royal Lane, Dallas. This one-story ranch on a huge lot has been remodeled and boasts two primary suites and soundproof windows. A flex room could be an office, playroom, or hobby room. A chef’s kitchen offers granite countertops, a gas range, electric double ovens, a large pantry, and double-door fridge. A circular drive in the front and more parking behind the home make it a convenient property, especially when you consider its proximity to Preston Royal shopping and dining. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms. $769,000. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s,The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7007 Royal Lane PHOTO: Courtesy Ebby Halliday

4405 Greenbrier Dr. PHOTO: Compass

4405 Greenbrier Drive, University Park. This traditional home is a perfect family abode with the option of a primary suite on either the first or second floor. Tile and hardwood floors flow throughout the home, and an updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and more. Above the two-car garage is a 720-square-foot guest quarters with a living room, bedroom, and full bath. An oversized yard is a perfect size for play and entertaining. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.25 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open houses: May 1 and 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

12608 Breckenridge Dr. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

12608 Breckenridge Drive, Dallas. This zero lot line home in Hillcrest Oaks Estates is the best of both worlds — homeownership, with minimal yard maintenance. Inside, you get soaring ceilings, an abundance of light, hardwood floors, and an open floor plan. A large primary suite boasts a fireplace, updated en suite bath with dual vanities, dressing table, and walk-in closet. Four bedrooms/four bathrooms. $899,900. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open houses: May 1 and 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

May 2

4512 Mockingbird Lane, University Park. This transitional home was built in 2019, and is quite the showplace inside and out (check out that pool-sized lot). Its an entertainer’s dream with large common areas, a chef’s kitchen, high ceilings and plenty of light. High-end finishings and wide-plank white oak hardwoods set the tone for the five entertaining areas. The home also boasts an elevator, butler’s pantry, wet bar, wine refrigerator, and more. Four bedrooms/Four baths. $2.59 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4512 Mockingbird Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

6510 Robin Road PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

6510 Robin Road, Dallas. This Greenway Parks home may have been built in 1942, but it’s had the benefit of a recent remodel that befits its location on a picturesque oversized lot. A great floorplan boasts spacious rooms, high ceilings, custom woodwork, and gorgeous custom finishes. The primary suite has a large closet, an elegant bathroom with tub, shower, and dual sinks. A gourmet chef’s kitchen has granite counters, a double oven, gas range, and joining dining and living areas. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1.2 million. Schools: K.B. Polk, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School, Sudie Williams TAG. Open house: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4409 Beverly Drive, Highland Park. If you have aspired to have a Beverly Drive address, this 1930 Mediterranean is ripe for the picking. The home boasts gleaming hardwood floors, elegant formal spaces, oversized rooms, and an updated guest house that is perfect for a home office or even in-law suite. A chef’s kitchen offers a gas cooktop, range hood, Subzero fridge, granite countertops, and plenty of storage. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $2.85 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4409 Beverly Dr.

4432 Edmondson Ave. PHOTOS: Courtesy Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

4432 Edmondson Ave., Highland Park. Want a home that is walking distance to Highland Park Village? This gorgeous home starts off on the right foot with a gorgeous entry that opens up to the large living room, and is punctuated by a circular staircase. A large dining room leads into a huge family room with vaulted ceilings. A fabulous backyard affords plenty of entertaining space and an outdoor living area. Four bedroom/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,869,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

23 Wimberley Court, Dallas. This transitional home built by John Wimberley Custom Homes boasts hardwood floors, updated carpet, and an oversized full masonry fireplace. The kitchen offers granite countertops, a hand-cut limestone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Dacor gas cooktop, and a wine fridge. There’s also tons of storage with three huge walk-in attic spaces, a three-car garage, and 12 closets. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $850,000. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. $1.75 million. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

23 Wimberley Court, Ebby Halliday

11041 Lawnhaven Road PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Want a brand-new home? This Preston Hollow beauty was completed in 2020, and boasts plenty of bright spaces. Donwstairs, there’s a primary suite with attached yoga room, a gourmet kitchen, study, and oversized media room. Upstairs boasts a game room with wet bar. There are five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The majority of the home can be controlled by “smart” apps. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $2.15 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5610 Ursula Lane, Dallas. Sitting on an oversized lot in Old Preston Hollow, this mid-’70s era home was recently the beneficiary of a remodel by Park Royal Custom Homes. A grand foyer welcomes guests and leads to a generous family room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Formal spaces are large and welcome entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with new Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances. The primary suite boasts a separate sitting area, dual baths, and a large, custom closet. Outside is also an oasis complete with a pool. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $2.19 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5610 Ursula Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

6529 Del Norte Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

6529 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. If you want a brand-spanking-new house, this J. Gregory Homes property has been dropped right in Preston Hollow. A transitional design with an open floor plan provides plenty of common space for entertaining and family time, and upstairs, the primary suite boasts an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a freestanding tub, separate shower, and tons of closet space, as well as three more bedrooms and a game room with media room. Outside, there is a covered patio with a fireplace and a backyard ready for a spa retreat. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,219,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6605 Del Norte Lane

6605 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Get a brand-new home with French inspirations in Preston Hollow, perfect for entertaining. Blessed with an open floor plan, a great room offers great entertaining space. Features include herringbone hardwoods, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a downstairs primary suite, a game room, and more. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,595,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out:

4107 Willow Ridge Dr., Dallas. Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,408 square feet. $850,000. Saturday, May 1, 1-3 p.m.

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms. 3,408 square feet. $850,000. Saturday, May 1, 1-3 p.m. 3926 Rochelle Dr., Dallas . Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,113 square feet. $899,000. Sunday, May 2, 2-4 p.m.

. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,113 square feet. $899,000. Sunday, May 2, 2-4 p.m. 6716 Azalea Lane, Dallas. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,184 square feet. $979,010. Sunday, May 2, 1-3 p.m.

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,184 square feet. $979,010. Sunday, May 2, 1-3 p.m. 6130 Bandera Ave. Apt. B, Dallas. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. 2,080 square feet. $360,000. Sunday, May 2, 1-4 p.m.