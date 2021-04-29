VNA’s Virtual Fundraiser Breaks Record

Celebrity Chef Julian Barsotti’s meals were delivered on wheels for The 11th Annual Celebrity Chef fundraiser which raised a record $646,606, 100% of which supports VNA Hospice and Palliative Care and Meals on Wheels.

Chef Barsotti in the VNA Haggarty Kitchen PHOTO: Courtesy of VNA

Normally a three-event, two-day festivity with Cocktails in the (VNA) Kitchen kicking it off, and a luncheon and dinner held at the VNA Haggarty Center the follow day, this year’s event consisted of two in-home events. Barsotti and the VNA team broadcast live from the VNA kitchens for Cocktails in the Kitchen and an elegant Feast of San Guiseppe the following evening.

Julian’s Antipasto at home PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

The Cocktails in the Kitchen menu featured Cicchetti, little snacks (think Tapas) that Italians, especially Venetians, love to enjoy at wine bars. The Feast of San Guiseppi, featured a four-course meal that included Barsotti’s divine antipasto selection, an elysian pasta and carne selection, and a heavenly Tiramisu.

Chef Barsotti’s mother Shelley Hudson served as Honorary Chair along with her Food Company business partner, Andrea Hager. Congratulations to event co-chairs, Julie and Eric Clark and Catherine and Will Rose, for Celebrity Chef, and Flauren and Jason Bender and Louise and Charles Marsh for Cocktails in the Kitchen on a successful event.

As an aside, Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to drive delivery routes. Please consider signing up to deliver meals to seniors in need. Click here to sign up.