Cinco de Mayo is Next Week, Expect Fiestas

Cinco de Mayo is next week so you can count on Mexican restaurants to be slammed. Restaurants are struggling to keep up with hiring so if you go out or order out, please be patient with them, they are doing the best they can.

Our cover photo is from Primo’s MX.

Here are a few great options for dine in our takeout:

Half Shells restaurant in Snider Plaza has their famous Seafood Enchiladas on special for $10 an order.

Miriam’s Festive Fish PHOTO: Raynor Brumfeld

Miriam Cocina Latina adjacent to Kyle Warren Park offers drink specials and elevated Mexican cuisine such as this Pescado a la Veracruzana, a crispy whole snapper in Veracruz sauce. Gallon Margaritas and other cocktails available for take out.

Tulum, one of the best authentic Mexican restaurants in town, IMO, offers food and drink specials including my fave Cochinita Pibil Tacos for $2 each between 3 and 5 pm and a four-course Prix-Fixe dinner menu for $70 per person and gives a sampling of Chef José Mesa’s exceptional cuisine. Book here.

Mesero’s New Margarita

PHOTO: Mesero

Mesero is featuring a beautiful Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita with Avion Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Raspberry Hibiscus, and fresh citrus. They will also give diners a chance to win these adorable cocktail-themed dog bandanas.

Blue Mesa Grill Fajita Family Pack PHOTO: Blue Mesa Grill

Blue Mesa Grill is an excellent dine in or take-out solution. Their Fajita Family Pack comes with beef and chicken, onions, poblanos and red peppers, coconut lime rice and all the fixings to have a fiesta at home. You can add guacamole and the famous Blue Mesa Blue Margaritas to the order. The closest Blue Mesa is in Addison at 14866 Montfort Dr, Dallas. Order any time: To order call 972-934-0165.

Tacodeli is a great quick dine-in or take-home option for anytime, especially Cinco de Mayo. Family packs offer a choice of steak, chicken or shrimp and come with beans, rice, tortillas, chips and their amazing salsas. Order here. https://order.tacodeli.com.

RancH20 is a canned cocktail, not a seltzer, so it’s only sold in liquor stores or via drizly but they have a great canned margarita that’s refreshing and convenient. You can grab a pack and enjoy it with you Cinco de Mayo pizza. Wait, what?

PHOTO: Dixie Dixon

Zalat is known for its funky flavored pizzas such as its latest Nashville Hot Chicken pizza, but for Cinco de Mayo or when you’re feeling corny, try the Elotes pizza, made with a Srirancha base (Siracha sauce and Ranch dressing, corn, lemon pepper, parmesan, cilantro garnish and Valentina swirl. It’s really good! Order here for pick up or delivery.

Zalat Elotes Pizza PHOTO: Zalat