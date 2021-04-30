HPDPS Completes Migration to P25 Compliant Digital Radio System

Highland Park Department of Public Safety (HPDPS) Friday announced that the town has finished the migration and integration process into its Project 25 Digital Radio System (P25).

Meeting P25 digital communications standards allow interoperable communications with surrounding public safety agencies during large-scale disasters and mutual aid response.

The migration to the P25 radio system is part of a greater partnership with the city of University Park and the Garland-Mesquite-Rowlett- Sachse (GMRS) P25 public safety consortium.

The partnership with University Park and the integration with GMRS offers communications interoperability with all area public safety agencies. The previous radio system, a commercial grade UHF digital radio, had reached the end of its service life and lacked the interoperability and functionality so vital to meeting the P25 compliance standards for public safety radio communications.

The migration to the P25 compliant radio system included the replacement of all dispatch consoles in the HPDPS communications center, replacement of mobile radios in police/fire/EMS vehicles, and replacement of handheld radios carried by HPDPS personnel.

Three cell sites were added in the Park Cities to support the new radio platform. Funding for the Highland Park radio system was made possible by the Highland Park Capital Improvement Plan, and in cooperation with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Transit Related Improvement Program (TRIP).

The P25 compliant radio system offers a wider coverage area, enhanced voice clarity compared to the previous UHF digital radio system, and signal strength needed to penetrate the walls and basements of commercial structures.