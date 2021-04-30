Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fundraising Moves Online

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s annual Fashion Show and Luncheon may be canceled this year because of the ongoing pandemic, but fundraising is moving online.

In lieu of the fashion show and luncheon, the executive committee of the women’s auxiliary is hosting a virtual spring tea and online silent auction, with the online silent auction from April 29 through May 6. The online silent auction, available to Tea attendees, will feature specially curated designer handbags and accessories.

“Although we are disappointed, we can’t gather again in person, our members are inspired by the everyday work of The Salvation Army to help those in need in our community,” said Lisa Singleton, Dallas Women’s Auxiliary president, in a statement. “We knew planning a safe way for people to virtually gather and support The Salvation Army of North Texas was our priority. We encourage our supporters and past Fashion Show & Luncheon attendees to attend virtually or to make a donation to make a difference.”

Sponsorships begin at $3,000 and individual tickets are available at $300. To purchase tickets or donate to help support the event, visit sawadfw.muradbid.com.

Since its inception in 1993, The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon has raised over $10 million to support services provided at 14 local Salvation Army facilities, according to the Salvation Army of North Texas website.