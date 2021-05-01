Covenant’s Peters Wins 2 Events at State

Covenant distance runner William Peters claimed two gold medals at the TAPPS state track and field meet on Saturday in Waco.

Peters, a junior, crossed the line first in the boys 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the Class 4A level, while teammate Andrew Morgan won the 400.

Class 6A medalists included Austin Uke of Parish Episcopal, who was third in the boys discus and shot put. Ursuline’s Devon Vopni earned a bronze medal in the girls 3,200.

In Class 1A, Cambridge senior Elizabeth Thompson won silver in the girls 1,600 and 3,200, as well as bronze in the 800. Alexandra Dever finished second in the girls 300 hurdles, and third in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.