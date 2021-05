Molina overwhelmed W.T. White, ending the softball season for the Lady Longhorns in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Jaguars won 15-5 in Game 1 on Friday and 11-0 in Game 2 on Saturday to finish off the best-of-three series at Forester Softball Complex.

WTW finished fourth in District 11-5A during the regular season to earn its first postseason berth since 2016. Molina is the regular-season champion from 12-5A.