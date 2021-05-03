2021 Pool Passes On Sale in the Park Cities

School’s almost out and summer’s almost here. That means it’s time to get your pool passes lined up for the season!

Residents of Highland Park can buy their pool tags for the 2021 season online. Town residents may purchase a season permit for admission to the Highland Park Pool.

Permits for one to four family members in the same household are available for $60 per person. Additional family member (in the same household) permits are available for $30 per person when purchased at the same time.

In Highland Park, early season lap swim is from 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays from April 27 to May 27. Regular season lap swim is from 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays-Sundays from May 28 to August 15. Regular season open swim is from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays May 28 to August 15. Late season lap swim is from 7 – 10 a.m. Tuesdays – Sundays from August 17 to September 26. Late season open swim is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sundays only from August 17 to September 26. End season lap swim is 7 – 10 a.m. Tuesdays – Fridays from September 28 to October 29.

Pool guests will still be required to wear a mask when not in the water, and to practice social distancing, according to the town’s website. Temperatures will be checked when visitors arrive. Pool parties will not be permitted this year.

In University Park, the pool opens May 29 and residents within the Highland Park ISD zone can renew pool passes online, by mail or by email.

The Holmes Aquatic Center is located at 3501 Lovers Lane within Curtis Park. The complex offers a 50-meter pool, a water slide, 3-and 1-meter diving boards and a walk-in ramp. A separate pool, with an aerated fountain and shaded area, is available for younger children.

Pool passes are $50 to renew for University Park residents, $100 for non-residents within HPISD, $70 for a new pass for residents, $120 for new passes for non-residents within HPISD, $40 for a senior pass for those 60 or older, or $80 for non-residents within HPISD, $40 for active military residents, or $40 for non-residents.

Children ages five and younger are free of charge, and do not need a pass. Passes will be sold at half price beginning on July 19.

To renew online, visit this website. To renew by mail send pool pass order forms and payment to:

City of UP – Parks & Recreation

3800 University Blvd.

University Park, TX 75205

Passes will also be on sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3 – 5 at the Holmes Aquatic Center.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department office at 214-987-5488.