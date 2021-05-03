All-Day Café Coming to Eataly Dallas

Eataly Dallas is gearing up to open its final part this week — an all-day café named Caffè Lavazza.

The café, opening Thursday, will serve as the store’s first-floor entrance from NorthPark Center and marks the completed construction of Eataly’s 46,000-square-foot Dallas store. Two of the three levels of the Italian emporium have been open since December 2020.

“The opening of Eataly Dallas has been one of the most meaningful achievements in the history of our U.S. expansion.” said Raffaele Piarulli, executive vice president of Eataly North America. “Finally bringing the project, together with our friends at Lavazza, to its full completion and giving our many beloved guests yet another opportunity to explore and enjoy a high quality, authentic Italian experience, makes us very excited for the future.”

Caffè Lavazza will have different offerings over the course of a single day for guests to pick up and enjoy.

In the morning, guests will be treated to cappuccinos, made with a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, local milk, and time-honored technique.

Visitors can enjoy their coffee seated in the cafè or request their coffee drinks for take-away, along with savory paninetti (small breakfast sandwiches) or sweet cornetti (Italian croissants), and housemade pastries. The lunch menu features a variety of light panini and salads.

Those returning for the merenda (afternoon snack) or after-dinner wine cocktails can pair their beverage with housemade pastries and cake loafs.

The star of Caffè Lavazza will be La Torre (The Tower), a multi-tiered tower of treats that will be offered all day and feature a vast array of savory or sweet bites.

Caffè Lavazza is named for Eataly’s partnership with Lavazza, an Italian coffee company founded in 1895.

“We can’t wait to bring the authentic Lavazza café experience to Dallas, one of our top strategic markets as a major consumer hub. The opening is representative of our brand growth in the United States,” said Davide Riboni, president of Lavazza BU Americas. “Eataly has been a valued, longtime partner in bringing quality Italian culinary experiences to new markets, and we are honored to be a part of this expansion.”

The café is bringing the Italian concept of Caffè sospeso, or “suspended coffee,” which involves customers buying two espressos, drinking only one, and leaving the other “suspended” for someone else to take, to Dallas May 7. Friday, Eataly will match the amount of the caffè sospeso to The Family Place, the largest family violence service provider in Texas.

Caffè Lavazza joins Terra, La Pizza & La Pasta, and Il Pastaio as one of the restaurant offerings inside Eataly Dallas. Eataly continues to require masks for employees and guests.