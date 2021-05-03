Doubles Trouble: HP Heading to State

Highland Park is positioned to continue its dominance in the mixed-doubles bracket at the Class 5A tennis tournament.

The tandem of Ray Saalfield and Isabella McElfresh won a Region II title last week in McKinney and will be among the favorites at the state tournament on May 20-21 in San Antonio.

The Scots have won the last three 5A mixed doubles championships, most recently with the duo of Cole Burnam and Katherine Petty in 2019.

The HP girls doubles team of Cambelle Henderson and Hayden Bethea also qualified for state after winning a dramatic playback match to earn a runner-up regional finish.