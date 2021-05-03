Staunton Wins All-Around Gold for Scots

After spending all season as the top-ranked gymnast in Texas, Clayton Staunton capped his season with an all-around championship.

The Highland Park sophomore won by a wide margin at the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state meet on Saturday in Euless. In addition, HP finished sixth in the boys team standings for the program’s best overall finish in 26 years.

Staunton was top the standings on five of six events — floor exercise, vault, rings, pommel horse, and horizontal bar — and placed second on parallel bars.

He is the second straight HP gymnast to win the boys all-around title, following Adam Elahmadi in 2019. Others to claim the top honor for the Scots were Graham Cathy in 1998 and Meyer Williams in 2013.

On the girls side, HP was eighth in the team standings, establishing a season-best score at the two-day state meet. Ana Simpson and Kennedy Downing each finished in the top 20 in the all-around standings.