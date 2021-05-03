Monday, May 3, 2021

2019 Park Cities parade. PHOTO: Chris McGathey
Community July Fourth Park Cities 

United We Stand: Parade Scheduled

A year after its COVID-19 cancelation, the Rotary Club of the Park Cities expects the Fourth of July Parade to return this summer. As for the picnic in Goar Park, that was still being worked out at press time.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. July 3 and follow its usual route from Highland Park Town Hall to Goar Park.

Jim and Laurie Hitzelberger, selected to serve as grand marshals last year, will finally get to ride this year and be honored at a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. June 11 at Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Major sponsors include Oncor (lead), Frost Bank, and the Rotary Club of Park Cities Foundation.

Rotary members chose a parade theme that speaks to present situations and needs: United We Stand.

“We are a nation,” parade committee chairman Phillip Bankhead said. “We may be diverse, but nevertheless, we are in this together.”

Also, he said. “We’ve been isolated through the COVID lockdowns, and it’s important that we are a community.”

He added the theme also dovetails nicely with Highland Park Mayor Margo Goodwin’s desire to recognize municipal employees who responded so well during the “Snowmageddon” and other frontline workers who have carried the communities through the pandemic, Bankhead said. “The parade is going to be dedicated to them.”

