HPHS Student Nominated In DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards

Highland Park High School John Paul Berry is among the nominees for a best actor award for the 10th-annual Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards (DSM HSMTA) for his role in the school’s production of Shrek The Musical.

The awards ceremony will be presented as a virtual livestream through DSM’s YouTube page on June 11.

The annual DSM HSMTA recognizes artistic and educational achievements of North Texas students and their high school programs. A total of 41 performances from 39 participating high schools were evaluated by a group of judges from the North Texas theater community.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing the hard work and talent of students and teachers across North Texas for the 10th year in a row,” said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “DSM is so proud of this year’s participants who, although faced with the challenges of the pandemic, kept the spirit of musical theatre alive through their productions. It’s truly an honor to celebrate everyone involved. Congratulations to all of the 2021 nominees!”

Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in cash scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, the DSM HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $400,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

All nominees are listed online.