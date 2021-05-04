Orchestra of New Spain To Hold Second Garden Concert

The Orchestra of New Spain will present its second garden concert of the season on Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Preston Hollow home of arts patrons Enika and Richard Schulze.

The afternoon will feature the woodwind quintet from The Dallas Opera playing works of Piazzola, Albéniz, Taffanel, and Reicha. Musicians are Eboneer Thomas on flute, Gina Ford on oboe, Danny Goldman on clarinet, John Searcy on bassoon, and Katie Wolber on horn. They will be showcased in a lush U-shaped courtyard with views over Bachman Branch. Attendees will be able to pick up a drink, find a chair with their pod, and enjoy an outdoor concert with a gourmet picnic on the lawn.

“Being an outdoor concert in a relaxed setting that allows for both safety and camaraderie, we are pleased to repeat the successful formula of last October where wind instruments at a safe distance from the audience carried the sound, this time with a spritely program including a modern Spanish/Argentinean sound,” said ONS artistic director Grover Wilkins III. “We are thrilled to present the long silent musicians of the Dallas Opera in this ensemble of woodwinds. As always in this Masked Season servers and greeters are masked and distanced, seating will reflect some of the progress made with vaccines, allowing more people to gather with their pod of friends to drink and dine.”

Tickets are $60 and include wine, a gourmet picnic box, and valet parking. Details available with ticket purchase at www.ticketdfw.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For further information, call the ONS office at 214-750-1492.