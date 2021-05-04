Runway For Rise Going Virtual

The Ashford Rise School of Dallas is gearing up for the fourth-annual Runway for Rise fashion show, which will be virtual this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. May 18 and people will be able to tune in at RunwayForRise.org, on YouTube, or Facebook.

In addition to the fashion show starring Rise School students, the event will also feature a raffle, which people can begin browsing online now. There is no cost to register to watch the event, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds from the event will go toward financial aid for the children who attend the Rise School.

“The annual Runway for Rise event allows us to celebrate the amazing children that attend our school and thank the community for its ongoing support, especially throughout a very difficult year,” said Caroline Snabes, director of development for the Rise School. “We hope you will consider joining us in our tradition of celebrating diversity and cheering on the kids virtually this year.”

The students will walk the runway in clothes donated from A to Z, Dondolo, Little Goodall, Mi Golondrina, Saint Bernard, and Small Pockets.

The Rise School of Dallas is housed at the Moody Family YMCA at 6000 Preston Road and provides early childhood education services to children from six months to six years of age with and without disabilities.