Four DUC Boats Claim Regional Crowns

Dallas United Crew, which includes several athletes from the Park Cities, won four regional titles and nine total medals at the recent USRowing Central Youth Championships in Oklahoma City.

More than half of DUC’s 17 boats qualified for finals at the regatta. The club will send its largest contingent ever to the Youth National Championships next month in Sarasota, Florida.

The Boys U17 8+ boat continued its undefeated season with a gold medal. The club also picked up its first regional win in the Girls Youth 4+ event and third consecutive title in the Girls Youth 8+. DUC’s also won the Boys Freshman 8+ race.

“We are very excited to compete at the Youth Nationals in June,” said DUC head coach Steve Perry. “We are very proud of the performances from all our crews. What was most exciting about this weekend was a feeling of normalcy, competing on the water. I think all of our athletes, parents, and supporters felt the same and greatly appreciated USRowing hosting this regatta.”