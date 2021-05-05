UP Prepares For Utility Work Around Snider Plaza

Utility construction work in and around Snider Plaza will soon be underway. In preparation for the project, the University Park City Council Tuesday approved designating the north curb line of the 3400 block of Milton Avenue as residential parking only during the reconstruction of the north-south alley between Milton and Rankin.

University Park Director of Communications and Marketing Steve Mace said construction on the utility project around Snider Plaza will start May 17. City Engineer Katie Barron said in March that the project in total includes about 5,000 feet of wastewater line replacement and about 7,500 feet of water line replacement, and full alley replacement.

“The upcoming utility construction project in and around Snider Plaza will affect that (3400 block of) Milton. The garages and driveways for that multifamily property are all accessed off of the north-south alley, which will be closed for the utility construction, so the residents there had asked for the residential parking district to help them, give them a place to park while their garages and driveways were inaccessible,” said the city’s public works director Jacob Speer.

Speer added that the utility construction work and alley closure there is expected to last about three months.

The utility construction is part of the city’s larger plans for Snider Plaza in the future, which also include new paving, landscaping, beautification, amenities.

In other news:

The city council approved a resolution amending the master fee schedule to allow for the adoption of fees for reserving Williams Island in Williams Park for private events, as well as the adoption of fees for reserving cabanas at the Holmes Aquatic Center.

The city council recognized former Mayor Olin Lane Jr. and former Mayor Pro Tem Taylor Armstrong.

The city council approved designating councilman Randy Biddle as Mayor Pro Tem for the second year of the two-year city council term.