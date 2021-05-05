Ursuline Golfers Earn TAPPS Three-Peat

Ursuline continued its domination of TAPPS girls golf on Tuesday, when the Bears polished off their third consecutive 6A state championship.

Ursuline took the team crown with a two-day total of 678 at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. That’s 33 shots clear of runner-up San Antonio Antonian.

Sonia Hau was the individual silver medalist for the Bears with a score of 81-81—162. Montse Prada (86-85—171) was the only other Ursuline competitor in the top 10, placing ninth.

The Bears won state titles in 2018 and 2019, and were not able to defend their championship last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s title also capped a successful debut season for new Ursuline head coach Carrie Chambers.