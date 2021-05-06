Pajamas For Seniors Hosting Mother’s Day Tea and Drive-Thru

Pajamas for Seniors is gearing up for a Mother’s Day tea and drive through from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday at the Preston of the Park Cities at 5917 Sherry Lane.

Pajamas for Seniors is a nonprofit that seeks to provide a new pair of pajamas to low-income seniors in area nursing and assisted living homes. The nonprofit is taking donations of new two-piece pajamas or nightgowns in sizes small to 7x.

“As a seasoned hospice and home care nurse, I saw firsthand that most patients admitted to nursing homes only had one possession – a stained, worn hospital gown. Necessities like a warm set of pajamas to sleep in are a rare luxury,” said Pajamas for Seniors founder Jo Alch in a statement. “We have started a nonprofit, Pajamas for Seniors, to address the ongoing need for sleepwear for our precious seniors. With the fastest growing demographic in the country being the elderly, organizations that support seniors receive the least support.”

Participants can enjoy tea, scones and flowers, and enter a drawing for a floral arrangement and one year membership to the Dallas Arboretum.