Dallas Love Field Launches COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Site

The City of Dallas Department of Aviation and MCI Diagnostic Center have partnered to bring a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site to Dallas Love Field.

COVID-19 testing for passengers departing to destinations that require a negative test upon arrival is the primary mission of the pop-up site. Vaccine distribution will be limited and will be only for airport employees in its beginning stages.

The pop-up site is in the airport’s ticketing wing, across from the Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines ticket counters. It is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week.

Customers who wish to obtain a COVID-19 test at Dallas Love Field must register ahead of time with MCI Diagnostic Center at mcicovid.com. Walk-up participants will not be accepted for the PCR rapid test.

While no direct destinations from Dallas Love Field require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, certain connecting destinations, such as Hawaii and Mexico, do require a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantine orders. Customers should confirm their destination’s health orders before travel.