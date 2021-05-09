Lions Back on Top in SPC Track and Field

For St. Mark’s, returning to the summit of SPC track and field has been a long time coming.

The Lions won a boys team title on Saturday on their home track, led by sprinter Christopher Colson and hurdler Enoch Ellis.

The team championship is the first for St. Mark’s since 2012, when the Lions ended a decade of dominance over their conference foes.

Colson won individual gold medals in the 100 and 200, while Ellis did the same in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. St. Mark’s also excelled in the field events, with first-place finishes from Samuel Eluemunoh (discus), Mike Mendoza (shot put), and Michael Vanesko (pole vault).

Greenhill placed fourth in the boys team standings and was the runner-up on the girls side. Among the Hornets earning top honors were Johrdyn Tarpeh (girls 100 hurdles), Leah Smith (girls high jump), Rachel Wegener (girls pole vault), and Jason Estrada (boys 400).

In other girls events, Hockaday gold medalists included Kate Clark (400) and Margaret Thompson (3,200).