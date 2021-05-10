Monday, May 10, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports May 3-9

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO SAFE

A burglar likely got into a home in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive via an unlocked back door and took a safe and various pieces of jewelry between 3:59 and 4:45 p.m. May 4. 

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

A charlatan used fraudulent documents purporting to belong to a man from the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue to make a withdrawal from a BB&T Bank branch around 2:30 p.m. 

4 Tuesday 

How easy was it for a thief to rummage through a car parked in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and snag a wallet containing about $40 in cash and various credit and debit cards? The doors were unlocked. The incident was reported at 9:42 a.m. 

5 Wednesday 

Watch out for the tree: A driver hit a one in a parkway in the 4500 block of Belfort Place, knocking a limb down that blocked a driveway at 10:32 a.m.

A careless crook damaged a Porsche SUV while it was parked in Highland Park Village. The incident was reported at 11:12 a.m. 

6 Thursday

A scammer used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue to open a bank account and receive two transfers — one for $139,182 and another for $191,682. The incident was reported at 4:32 p.m.

Burglars broke windows to get into Mercedes GLS 450, a Toyota Camry, and a Volkswagen Jetta parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and grabbed a backpack from the Camry containing a MacBook Pro, a MacBook Pro charging cable, and four chargers, as well as a Kate Spade purse and Bose headphones from the Jetta, between 8:20 and 9:20 p.m. 

7 Friday

Arrested at 7:25 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

9 Sunday

A part pilferer took the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday 

A ne’er do well tried to take a catalytic converter from a Cadillac SUV in the 2700 block of Hanover Street. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3800 block of University Boulevard to get a loan at 3:43 p.m.

A trickster used the credit card of a woman from the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 5:09 p.m.

4 Tuesday

A miscreant took various tools, including a skill saw, a compound mixer, a multi tool, and more from the 4000 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 12:48 p.m. 

6 Thursday 

A malcontent broke a window of a home in the 2800 block of Purdue Street at 10:33 p.m. 

7 Friday 

A purse snatcher grabbed a purse from an unlocked Chrysler Pacfiica in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 1 and 2 p.m.

8 Saturday

A porch pirate pilfered two packages from a home in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

