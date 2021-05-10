Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker To Host Mixer

Interested in a Montessori education? Prospective parents of incoming three-year-olds through second graders can take advantage of the opportunity to see Dallas ISD’s newest Montessori campus this weekend.

Prestonwood Montessori will host a family mixer on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the new campus located inside E.D. Walker Middle School at 5700 Wozencraft Drive in Dallas.

The mixer is an opportunity for prospective students and families to learn about the school, which is scheduled to open in August 2021 for Pre-K through second grade. Activities will include a tour of the campus, meet-and-greet with teachers and staff, a Montessori preview, and athletic exercises with the P.E. coach.

“Montessori is a positive and encouraging learning environment designed to meet the needs of the whole child,” the district said. “The popular education model nourishes order, concentration, responsibility, citizenship and independence. A hallmark of Montessori is the fact that students have the opportunity to be hands-on with every teacher presentation. Lessons presented will enable students to learn through experiences rather than curriculum that is completely focused on paper and pencil activities.”

“Prestonwood will have the advantage of exposing our children to as many unique experiences as possible such as orchestra, dance, yoga, and the visual arts,” said Prestonwood Principal Ashley Toole. “Due to our proximity to Walker Middle School, our children will plant, grow, pick, clean, and eat some of their own food in our community garden and learn in outdoor spaces as much as possible. Our children will also have the opportunity to experiment with robots and coding with our STEM coordinator.”

For more information about Prestonwood Montessori, visit www.dallasisd.org/walkermontessori. To register for the family mixer, visit here.